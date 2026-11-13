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Niagara Falls Gets Third Mayoral Contender as Myles Jumps Into 2027 Race
By Felix Trask,8 days ago
Former Niagara Falls City Councilman Donta Myles announced his candidacy for mayor of Niagara Falls on Thursday, becoming the latest entrant in what is shaping up to be a crowded 2027 race. Myles, described as a longtime community advocate, said his decision to run was shaped by his experience both as a city resident and as a former lawmaker.
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