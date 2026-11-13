undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Club Kid’ tracks a partier’s transformation—but there’s an actual kid in an actual club, too
By Pam Grady,8 days ago
Jordan Firstman, the actor and filmmaker who makes his feature directing debut with Club Kid (opening Fri/13 in Bay Area theater) about a gay New York party promoter presented with a 10-year-old son, the fruit of an encounter he cannot even remember, has a theory about why people have children. He himself is childless, but he considered the issue while writing and making the movie.