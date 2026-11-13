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Pathways to the Sixers Solving the Backup Center Issue
By Sean Barnard,7 days ago
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Despite star-studded additions like LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, the continued development of Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, and impact role players like Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one of the biggest critiques of this Sixers roster remains the lack of backup center talent behind Joel Embiid.