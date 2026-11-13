undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elev8 Fun ushers in new Developments for 2027
8 days ago
After much planning and conceptualization, The Seminole Towne Center, which is home to the first Elev8 Fun location, in Orlando, will be officially incorporating Costco as its latest anchor and cornerstone of its multi-phase redevelopment. The mall has been earmarked for redevelopment for several years, due to its vast acreage, positioning in the Orlando trade area, and mixed-use entitlements. Elev8 Fun has been operating at the mall since 2022, and has seen several redevelopment plans amidst multiple ownership changes. Now, with Costco’s arrival imminent, it will be the catalyst for a redevelopment plan that calls for Costco, offices, reenvisioned outdoor retail, apartments, and more. Elev8 Fun is a significant land-owner at The Seminole Towne Center, and gave significant advisory on Costco’s footprint, as well as other site factors. Beyond the real estate aspect, Elev8 Fun is eager for the redevelopment of the mall as a whole, due to the immense cross traffic that will come as the mall is rebuilt. Given the construction that will be occurring within the premises and vicinity and Elev8, Elev8 will also take the opportunity to revamp its attractions in order to be in line with the new image of the mall. Andrew Cohen, President of Elev8 Fun, had this to say: “We’ve been highly anticipating this new era for the Seminole Towne Center, and we want to make the best efforts we can to improve even more, since we are going to be the entertainment anchor for the entire town center. Our Elev8 locations are always evolving so this is going to be a good opportunity to freshen up our look and attractions.” Demolition of the former Macy’s, which will be the site for the new Costco, is set to begin in December.