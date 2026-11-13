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Dawson County weekly real estate transactions, Nov. 6-13
By Dawson County Register of Deeds,8 days ago
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Register of Deeds released the weekly real estate transactions from Nov. 6-13. Catherine Sarnes and Scott Sarnes and Joni Bennett and Edward Bennett, to Dirk C. Trautman and Kylee R. Wilken, Lot 13, North Shore, Johnson Lake, Section 32, Township 9 North, Range 22 of the West 6th P.M., Dawson County, $1,802.76 revenue.