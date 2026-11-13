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Nicholas Hoult and Anna Siwai Talk Heist Film ‘How to Rob a Bank’
7 days ago
Nicholas Hoult and Anna Siwai join TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones to discuss their new action-comedy heist film “How to Rob a Bank.” The actors also share fun moments from the production of the film, including attending Pittsburgh’s Pickle Fest, Siwai overcoming her fear of driving on set, and Hoult throwing the ceremonial first pitch for a Pittsburgh Pirates game. Then, Hoult gives some details about his candidacy to be the next James Bond.