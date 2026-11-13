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Universal Orlando honors U.S. Military members with special offers, including exclusive Military Freedom Pass, vacation packages and more
8 days ago
ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort is honoring military members and their families with exclusive savings on a visit to the thrilling vacation destination in 2027. Beginning today, eligible service members can purchase the 2027 Military Freedom Pass Promotional Ticket for access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure now through December 23, 2027. Eligible service members can also book specialty vacation packages that pair theme park access with a host of exciting benefits and enjoy significant savings when staying at any of Universal Orlando Resort’s 11 hotels.
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