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‘Murder In Galicia’ Ending Explained & Series Recap: Does Judge Loiro Receive Any Punishment?
By Sourya Sur Roy,7 days ago
Murder in Galicia is a 2026 Spanish crime drama series that brings a slightly fictionalized presentation of a real-life murder in the Spanish autonomous community of Galicia, which had been thoroughly covered in the Netflix documentary film Unprotected: Murder in Galicia. The 3-episode series follows the police investigation carried out by Civil Guard Sergeant Elias Lago after a woman named Irene Freire is reportedly attacked by a group of intruders at her house, according to what her husband, Aniceto Rodriguez Caneiro, tells the authorities. The truth, however, is more convoluted than it appears, and the resolution much more violent, in this enjoyable and thrilling presentation of an actual murder in the picturesque Galicia.