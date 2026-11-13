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Family Dollar settles $63 million multistate overcharge case including Colorado
By ColoradoBiz Staff,8 days ago
Family Dollar to pay $43 million restitution nationwide. Company to fund $20 million in-store discount program. Family Dollar agreed to pay $43 million in restitution to eligible customers nationwide and fund a $20 million in-store discount program after a multistate investigation found the retailer charged customers more at checkout than prices listed on shelves or in ads.
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