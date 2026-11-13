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‘Never Surrender’ Movie Ending Explained & Summary: Will There Be A Sequel?
By Srijoni Rudra,7 days ago
Netflix’s 2026 Thai release Never Surrender revolves around an ex-special forces agent, Haris, and his grandchildren, Putri and Dimas, who team up to fight ruthless criminals. Putri and Dimas were not close with their maternal grandfather, they’d seen him only a few times and they assumed that their mother never really wanted them to be close with their grandpa possibly because she thought he could be a bad influence on them. Their mother had recently passed away and their father had gambled away all her savings. He had gotten involved with a criminal organization and he feared that his kids might end up in danger. So, he dropped them off at Haris’ place, and requested him to look after them until he returned. Putri and Dimas were not happy with this arrangement, they barely knew the old man, and living in a remote village with no signal was quite the challenge. They didn’t have proper beds to sleep on, and their grandfather made sure that they worked hard on the farm for every meal. Putri even considered leaving the village, she convinced her brother to tag along with her. But they ended up becoming the target of two village crooks, and thankfully their grandpa managed to rescue them.