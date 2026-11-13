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Warehouse Roofs Could Generate 36,000 GWh of Solar Power Annually
8 days ago
Warehouse Roofs Could Generate 36,000 GWh of Solar Power Annually. Britain’s industrial and logistics buildings could generate approximately 36,486 GWh of solar electricity annually if their available rooftop space were developed, according to research by property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield. Much of that potential remains unused, with structural constraints, grid connections, commercial leases and the economics of retrofitting complicating projects that can appear straightforward on paper.