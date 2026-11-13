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Liverpool John Lennon Airport Modernises CCTV Management with Telent
8 days ago
Liverpool John Lennon Airport Modernises CCTV Management with Telent. Liverpool John Lennon Airport is undertaking a wider assessment of its surveillance infrastructure as technology specialist Telent works to improve the management and reliability of approximately 500 CCTV cameras across the airport estate. The programme follows a successful trial of Telent’s...