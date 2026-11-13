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Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Chipotle restaurant in Hackettstown
By Jay Edwards,8 days ago
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (Warren County) — Hackettstown Mayor Jerry DiMaio and Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Nov. 13, to celebrate the opening of the new Chipotle Mexican Grill at 230 Mountain Ave. DiMaio and Rapisardi were joined by Chipotle Field Leader Suj...
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