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‘Heartland’ Movie Ending Explained: Did Roy Go To Jail?
By Pramit Chatterjee,5 days ago
[Spoiler Alert] Heartland’s ending was about Misty and Charlie holding Roy accountable for the crimes that he had done. How did things come to that? Misty was a Grammy-winning singer from Nashville, but due to her flops, her conflicts with Clark (her husband), and her prickly run-ins with the residents of the city, she had no choice but to move out of there and settle down in Vienna, Georgia. One not-so-fine day, Donny (Misty’s brother) called up Misty to his house to let her know that his and Janet’s “daughter,” Charlie, had gone missing. I said “daughter” because Charlie was actually Misty and Clark’s biological daughter and she had given her to Donny and Janet because they were trying for a long while and also because she believed that they’d do a better job of parenting Charlie than she and Clark ever could. Charlie moved to Nashville and Roy took her under his wing, thereby making her one of the most popular country singers in town. And then she went missing. Misty didn’t want to go back to Nashville, but she did it for her daughter. While Roy was more than helpful in the investigation, she quickly learned that the police (especially detectives White and Kinsey), Jace (Charlie’s boyfriend), Kelly, and everyone who knew Charlie were unwilling to look into her disappearance. When Misty was about to give up, the mystery kind of solved itself. Jared (Charlie’s stalker) attacked Roy and Misty, which prompted Misty to go to Jared’s house, where she found Charlie’s bloodied shirt. Roy took out Jared and, later on, Jared confessed that he had killed Charlie. However, Charlie then showed up at the old Jones household and turned the whole case on its head.