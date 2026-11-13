undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Everyday luxury’: 1st Pa. location of Honey Brewed Cafe opens in Allentown
By Ryan Kneller,9 days ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A fast-growing cafe concept – serving specialty lattes, frappes, crepes, waffles, sandwiches and more – has expanded operations into the Lehigh Valley. A new location of Honey Brewed Cafe, offering hand-crafted coffee, crepes, waffles and much more, opened Oct. 29 at 227 Hamilton St. in Allentown, manager Dalia Elias told 69 News.