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USMEF Conference Marks 50 Years of Red Meat Export Growth, but with Eyes Firmly on the Future
By News Editor,8 days ago
U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) members from throughout the nation gathered in Palm Springs, Calif., Wednesday for the organization’s annual Strategic Planning Conference. The meeting attracted a record number of participants as USMEF celebrated its 50th anniversary. USMEF Chair Jay Theiler, executive vice president of Idaho-based Agri Beef Co.,...