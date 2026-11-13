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Cape Coral 3-car crash kills 1, closes Veterans Memorial Parkway
By Weather Authority,9 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WINK) — One person is dead and another driver is seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway Extension. Cape Coral police said the injured driver was airlifted to a local hospital. Both directions of Veterans Memorial Parkway Extension remain closed between Sandoval Boulevard and Southwest Pine Island Road.
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