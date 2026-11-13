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EU cybersecurity vendors are gaining ground on US rivals, but Americans still hold 62% of sales
By Rob Thubron,8 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. In a nutshell: Europe's efforts to lessen its dependence on American technology are reaching beyond Windows and cloud services. New figures show EU cybersecurity suppliers growing much faster than their US rivals, as buyers start questioning who actually controls the systems protecting their data. Against a series of tariffs and increasingly strained transatlantic relations, regional cybersecurity suppliers are gaining ground on US giants.