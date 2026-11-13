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How doing psychedelic drugs with Mike Tyson helped documentarian understand the baddest man on the planet
By Don Riddell, CNN,9 days ago
(CNN) — Why did Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul? Floyd Russ says that it was the most innocent question that garnered the most unexpected response. He had asked the former world heavyweight boxing champion why he climbed back into the ring at the age of 58. “And he goes, ‘The toad told me to. Anytime I have a big decision to make, I consult the toad.’”