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Suspected ‘ghost guns' dealer arrested in Billerica
By Thea DiGiammerino,8 days ago
A man accused of illegally dealing firearms was arrested at his home in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Billerica police said they responded to 16 Richardson St. alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Massachusetts State Police. One person was taken into custody. Police said there is no threat to the public.
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