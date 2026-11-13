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Toyloy Brown's prediction on the Southern-Alcorn State game
By TOYLOY BROWN III,9 days ago
Southern arguably will face its biggest challenge defensively Saturday. Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert has been a wizard in the pocket, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards. While the senior hasn’t played poorly against a SWAC team yet, Marshall Faulk has a peaking secondary — led by Herman Brister and Ty Lee — that is on a hot streak with interceptions. Even if Southern dominates time of possession to hold the Braves under their usual 40 points, it won’t rack up enough scores to pull off the upset.