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From Bottoms’ transition to 2028: The Georgia political storylines to watch | On the Record
By Tim Darnell,9 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to take office with a new transition team, a Democratic majority in the Georgia House and a Republican-controlled state Senate that could prove pivotal to her agenda. The former Atlanta mayor’s preparations are unfolding alongside a leadership...
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