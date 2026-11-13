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NEWS: Full Menus for Holiday Kitchens at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Finally Here!
By Chad & Cindy Nykamp,7 days ago
Holidays celebrations at Walt Disney World are underway throughout three parks, Disney Springs, and the resorts. EPCOT kicks off the Festival of the Holidays on November 27 and we’re so excited. Disney has released the full lineup of menus from the Holiday Kitchens full of delicious food and beverage options. Learn more below.