undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beyond Glycemic Control: GLP-1 Agonists in the Treatment of Hypertension and Dyslipidemia
8 days ago
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists were approved in 2005 for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and shortly thereafter for obesity.1,2 These agents are widely recognized for their efficacy in treating metabolic disease.1,2 Recent studies, however, have revealed benefits beyond glycemic control, including effects on blood pressure and lipid metabolism.2 Given these benefits, GLP-1 agonists could serve as valuable adjunctive treatments in the management of hypertension (HTN) and hyperlipidemia (HLD).