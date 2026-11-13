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Sanford Health Watertown Welcomes Physician Assistant to Dermatology Clinic
By Ben Dylla,8 days ago
{KXLG - Watertown, SD} Sanford Health Watertown welcomes Courtney Currier, PA-C to its dermatology team. She joins David Feist, PA-C, and Jeffrey Smith, MD, in providing dermatology care to patients. Sanford Watertown Dermatology offers comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and management of a wide range of skin conditions. Services include medical and...