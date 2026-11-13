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Delaware State Police adds real-time translation capabilities to body-worn cameras
By Sophia Peters,9 days ago
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police (DSP) have announced the launch of Axon’s Real-Time Translation, a feature built into body-worn cameras to help troopers communicate with community members speaking different languages. Launched earlier this week, DSP says the technology will help troopers overcome communication barriers with real-time, two-way audio...