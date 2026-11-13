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Lulu Ross Elementary School fire deemed accidental
By Paige Parsons,8 days ago
MILFORD, Del.– After two weeks of no answers, the Milford community is finally finding out what caused the tragic fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School. “During the morning hours on November 12th the Delaware State Fire Marshal hosted a press conference where they revealed from their investigation that the fire was classified as accidental in nature,” Assistant State Fire Marshal and Chief of Investigations B. Scott Bullock said. “The fire originated in a combustible display case with sliding glass front doors located in the hallway specifically caused by a failure in the fluorescent light fixture that was secured to the top of the display case.”