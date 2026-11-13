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Sheriff investigating death of Guadalupe homeless man as homicide
8 days ago
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a homeless man whose body was found in Guadalupe Monday morning is now being investigated as a homicide. Sheriff’s officials identified the deceased man as Paul Anthony Delgadillo, 55, a homeless resident of Guadalupe. Delgadillo’s body was found near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial.
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