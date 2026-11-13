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How to watch No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
By Gerald Goodridge,8 days ago
Can the Horns build on last week’s win and keep their postseason hopes alive?. The No. 6 Texas Longhorns head to Baton Rouge to play the No. 21 LSU Tigers for the first time since 1953, a 13-point win for the home squad. Both teams started the year with high hopes, looking to hoist multiple trophies by the end of the year, and both teams fell short, turning this into a must-win for both squads and coaches.