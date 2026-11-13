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NOVEMBER SALES TAX REBATES UP FOR WASHINGTON CO. & BRENHAM, DOWN FOR BURTON
By Josh Blaschke,8 days ago
Sales and tax distributions are up in November for Washington County and Brenham, but down for Burton. Washington County is receiving $488,495 in November, up 17.73 percent from the $414,893 taken in for November 2025. Through this point in the year, the county has collected $4,663,482, an increase of 3.66 percent from the $4,498,724 received through November of last year.