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Closing Diagnostic and Treatment Gaps in Black Children With ADHD
8 days ago
Explore how ADHD diagnosis and treatment adherence is unique for Black children. Disparities in the diagnosis and treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affected Black school-age children at personal, interpersonal, and structural levels, according to Kakra Boye-Doe, MD. “We have an underdiagnosis of Black youth with ADHD, and they tend to require more symptoms to get diagnosed,” Boye-Doe said.¹ Black youth were also less likely to be offered evidence-based treatment.² Boye-Doe attributed these disparities to a legacy of racism and medical mistrust. They carried real-life consequences, including earlier death among Black children compared with their peers.
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