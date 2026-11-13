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New exhibit chronicles 1951 airplane crash in Cattaraugus County
By Mark Goshgarian,7 days ago
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — John Bryant, 90, was just a teenager when Continental Charters Flight 44-2 crashed into a mountain ridge in Cattaraugus County on Dec. 29, 1951. Flight 44-2 was scheduled to fly from Miami to Pittsburgh and then off to Buffalo before its tragic end. Of the 40 people on board, 26 died instantly and 14 were left stranded outside for two nights until their rescue.
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