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Applied Materials Inc Stock (AMAT) Moved Down by 6.67% on Nov 13: What Signal Does It Send?
8 days ago
What is driving Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock price down today?. Applied Materials retreated sharply during intraday trading as investors engaged in a classic sell-the-news reaction following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release. Despite delivering record top- and bottom-line figures and guiding next-quarter revenue and earnings above Wall Street consensus, the strong results were overshadowed by valuation concerns and cautious analyst commentary across the semiconductor capital equipment sector.