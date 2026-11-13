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North Pole Railway 2026: Dates, Tickets and What to Expect at Griffith Park’s Travel Town
8 days ago
Los Angeles, CA — North Pole Railway, a new Christmas train ride at Travel Town in Griffith Park, runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 24 from Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the company behind the LA Haunted Hayride in the same park. Guests ride a train car to the North Pole, then walk a holiday village with lit-up historic trains, s’mores and Santa, and adult tickets are $47.37 with fees.