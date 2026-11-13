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From Serena Williams to Heavy D: The Hidden Dangers of Pulmonary Embolisms (PE)
By Dr. Phillip Gould,8 days ago
Legendary rapper Heavy D was 44 when he struggled to breathe and collapsed outside his Beverly Hills home. Serena Williams knew something was wrong when she suddenly became short of breath the day after giving birth. And for NBA champion Chris Bosh, blood clots cut short two seasons and ultimately ended his playing career. All three faced a pulmonary embolism, a potentially life-threatening blockage in an artery in the lung.