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Arista Networks Inc Stock (ANET) Moved Down by 4.90% on Nov 13: What Investors Need To Know
8 days ago
What is driving Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock price down today?. Arista Networks faced notable downward pressure as broader market risk aversion and profit-taking hit artificial intelligence infrastructure and networking equipment providers. Following an extended run-up driven by the buildout of next-generation data centers, investors have grown increasingly sensitive to the capital expenditure trajectory of major hyperscalers. Heightened scrutiny over the timing, financing, and return on investment of massive cloud infrastructure projects has triggered a defensive rotation across the semiconductor and networking supply chain, leaving high-multiple market leaders vulnerable to institutional de-risking.