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Star Clippers Brings Life Under Sail Into Focus With Redesigned Website
7 days ago
New videos, crew introductions and expanded planning content help travelers explore tall-ship cruising before stepping aboard. MIAMI, November 2026 — The sails fill, the ship gathers speed and a tall-ship vacation begins to take shape — all before a traveler leaves home. Star Clippers has launched a redesigned website, www.starclippers.com, bringing its three majestic sailing ships into closer view through full-screen video, expansive photography and new content that connects the romance of sailing with the practical details of planning a voyage.