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Roundabout planned for Pikeville; motorists asked to complete survey
By Ralph Davis,8 days ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing to construct its first roundabout in the city of Pikeville, and the agency wants your input. Roundabouts are circular intersections that replace traditional intersections using stop signs or traffic lights. Vehicles travel counterclockwise around a center island, yielding to traffic already in the circle.
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