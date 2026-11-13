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CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Stock (CRWD) Moved Down by 3.42% on Nov 13: What Investors Need To Know
8 days ago
What is driving CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)’s stock price down today?. CrowdStrike experienced downward pressure during the trading session, reflecting a confluence of broader tech sector de-risking and sector-specific headwinds. Heightened sensitivity across high-multiple enterprise software names has resurfaced as macroeconomic indicators and fluctuating bond yields drive a cautious stance toward extended valuation multiples. When benchmark yields rise or the macroeconomic outlook becomes uncertain, institutional allocators routinely reduce exposure to premium-valuation cybersecurity equities, triggering systematic multiple compression across the cloud software basket.