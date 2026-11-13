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Davide Moro Named General Manager and President of Davidoff of Geneva USA | Cigar News
By William Cooper,8 days ago
Oettinger Davidoff has announced that Davide Moro will become General Manager and President of Davidoff of Geneva USA, effective December 7, 2026. He will succeed Emanuele Uccellini, who left the company at the end of September to pursue opportunities outside of the organization. Moro comes from Tabacalera USA, where he...