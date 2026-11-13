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heaven in her arms’ ”Zanka” Is the Remaining Flower That I’ll Preserve Until the End of Time
By JP Pallais,7 days ago
From an objective standpoint, 2026 has undeniably been a stellar year when it comes to music releases. That being said, there hasn’t been an album that truly, truly resonates with me on a cellular level where I can feel it breathe life into my withering soul. If I’m lucky, I discover one album like this a year (Vines in 2025 and State Faults in 2024 for example), but that hasn’t always been the case. Now that this calendar year is about to wrap up (which I refuse to believe), I’d practically given up hope entirely that I wouldn’t get such an album in this cycle around the sun. Now here I am, putting together this music video premiere for heaven in her arms, blissfully oblivious to the fact that this group would be the one to finally deliver me the album that I’ve subconsciously been craving all along. I say this only having listening to this single song, it is that good. Rejoice, as Everything Is Noise (me mostly) couldn’t be more excited to unleash the music video for “Zanka” into the world.