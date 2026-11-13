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Harrison Street and Aegis Living Announce Strategic Joint Venture Partnership to Expand Access to Quality Senior Living Communities
8 days ago
BELLEVUE, WA - Aegis Living, a family-operated assisted living and memory care company founded in 1997, and Harrison Street Asset Management, a leading alternative global investment management firm with over $110 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across infrastructure, real estate, and credit strategies, announced a strategic joint venture partnership focused on investing in and developing high-quality assisted living and memory care communities. The partnership brings together Aegis Living's longstanding reputation for exceptional resident care and operations with Harrison Street's extensive senior housing investment experience and network of leading operating partners.