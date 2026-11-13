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Jack Springs road lane closures begin Nov. 16 for widening work north of I-65
By Staff Reports,9 days ago
Motorists traveling along Jack Springs Road should expect temporary lane closures and potential traffic delays through Mon., Nov. 23 as crews begin road-widening operations north of I-65 on Nov. 16, Poarch Creek Indians officials said in a release. Rolling lane closures will move with construction progress, with additional closures possible...