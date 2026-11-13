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District Title on the Line Against Neosho
By David,8 days ago
The last time Neosho came to Republic for a playoff game, it was the final varsity game at the old stadium at the middle school. Neosho won 42-21. That was 2017. The two teams meet tonight for the Class 5 District 6 championship. Republic is 9-1 and the top seed. Neosho is 10-1 and the second seed, and its only loss came at Republic on Sept. 25, when the Tigers won 47-35. The winner plays in the state quarterfinals next week.