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Sound Stage: The JJ Lang Band
By WUHF,9 days ago
After a 10-year hiatus, JJ Lang is back onstage and going back to where it all started after leaving his previous band, Brother Floyd and the Blessed Sinners. With more than three decades of musical experience and four awards for his song "Voodoo Highway" — recorded here in Gates, New York — the JJ Lang Band will perform at Pineapple Jacks in Gates, New York, Saturday, Nov. 14 to benefit Gilda's Club of Rochester.