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What Is a Navy Warrant Officer? A Breakdown of the Rank
By Brandon Wile,8 days ago
A Navy warrant officer is a technical specialist commissioned from the service's most experienced enlisted ranks, holding authority as an officer while staying anchored to the hands-on trades that got them there. Unlike a line officer career track built around leading larger and larger units, the warrant officer path is built around depth: a sailor who has spent a career mastering a single, often highly technical, specialty and is commissioned to keep doing that work at a higher level of authority and pay.