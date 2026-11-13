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Team Moza Presents a Design-Forward New Construction Residence in the Heart of Jersey City Heights
By Amie Johnstone,8 days ago
This listing is presented by Megha Moza of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. New construction and two private outdoor spaces give this three-bedroom home in Jersey City Heights an appealing mix of indoor and outdoor living. Set within a boutique condominium building on Ferry Street, the residence pairs an open layout with a clean, modern finish.
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