undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peoria’s 139th Santa Claus Parade set for Nov. 27 as organizers announce future transition
By Peoria, IL, USA 104.9 The Wolf PACE (Peoriaevents.com),8 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – One of Central Illinois’ longest-running holiday traditions is returning later this month, with a change in leadership planned for the coming years. Peoria Area Community Events (PACE) announced that the 139th annual Santa Claus Parade will take place Friday, November 27, beginning at 9:15 a.m. in downtown Peoria.
3