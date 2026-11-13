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5 quick hitters with Battle Red Blog: Browns facing Texans team that gives up explosive pass plays
By Chris Pokorny,8 days ago
A look at how the Texans give up explosive pass plays, the inconsistent nature of the offense-defense, and more. This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are back at home as they take on the Houston Texans in Week 10. To help preview a few topics from the Texans’ perspective, we reached out to Scott Barzilla from Battle Red Blog and exchanged five questions with him.