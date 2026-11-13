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Mangeney, Holmes Unseat Incumbents To Win Local State House Elections
By Patrick Sherry,8 days ago
This year’s midterm elections delivered shocking results, with Democrats flipping seats across the nation. While Republicans narrowly held Florida’s statewide races, local legislative races saw several key upsets, giving Democrats more voices in the Florida Legislature than any time since the 1990s. Here in the western communities, two...
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